Akshay, Manushi Chhillar's 'Prithviraj' Teaser Dropped; Release Date Announced

"A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on January 21, 2022," tweeted Akshay. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the characters played by Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Speaking about the film Dwivedi had earlier said in a statement, "Prithviraj is based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

He added that he had to "get involved in exhaustive research" for the film.