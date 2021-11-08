Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and the Criminalisation of 'Normal Indian Muslims'

The problem isn't just the binary. It is the fact that many things that a large number of Indian Muslims feel, say or do in their daily life are associated with terrorists in the film.

For instance, the only Muslims shown offering Namaz are the terrorists. The only ones engaging in religious acts - such as reading the Quran or having a tughra in their homes are the terrorists.

On the other hand, the two occasions where skullcap wearing Muslims with markers are shown as good is when they are assisting the police or when they are helping their Hindu neighbours carry a Ganesh idol to safety. It's almost as if to say that helping the cops or helping Hindus are the only ways a visibly Muslim looking person becomes non-threatening.

Then the only Muslims speaking about the atrocities against Muslims in India are again the terrorists.

"Iss mulk mein Musalmaano ka kya haal hai jaante ho? (Do you know what Muslims have to go through in India?)" is something many Indian Muslims feel, but in Sooryavanshi this question is raised by a terrorist.