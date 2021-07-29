Mimi, Good Newzz, Sultan: Bollywood Films & Stigmatisation of Abortion

On one hand, we have Bollywood regressing back years and on the other Malayalam film Sara’s has taken a step in the right direction to discuss women’s reproductive rights. From spelling out the details of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, to showing the leading lady’s (Anna Ben) disinterest in children and advocating for a woman’s right to abortion, Sara’s, along with all its flaws, makes a brave statement.

“It’s not that I don’t like kids. I just don’t have the knack of handling them, and neither did it seem essential to me. For me, a person’s ultimate aim should be to contribute something through which the world can remember you, not just to have kids and be remembered by them”, Sara Vincent explains.

To have a full-blown commercial film offering unconditional support to women who don’t want to become mothers makes Sara’s important. It reiterates what millions across the world have been screaming for decades - Her body, her choice. Nothing else matters.

The Grim Picture

An article in Indiaspend states that after an amended law received the President’s assent in March 2021, the terms of abortion have been liberalised in India. However, gender and reproductive rights activists are were dismayed that the law still does not recognise abortion as a woman's choice that can be sought on-demand, as is the practice in 73 countries. It still gives doctors, and not women, the final say.

The report also states that in 2015, 15.6 million abortions were accessed annually in India, according to a study in The Lancet. Of these, 78% or 12.3 million were conducted outside health facilities.



At a time when unsafe abortions are a raging concern in the country, shouldn’t mediums open their minds and include issues that are claiming the lives of millions? One might argue that in the real world, women still consider ‘abortion’ a crime. But what about millions of those who think differently and are fighting to bring about a change? Aren’t they considered worthy enough to be given screen space in films and shows?