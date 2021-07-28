The Biggest Challenge For Me Was to Put on Weight: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's surrogacy drama Mimi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is now streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film follows Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a girl hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, who aspires to become an actor. Mimi figures out that is an expensive dream to follow, and in order to fund her ambition agrees to become a surrogate for an American couple. However, the world turns upside down for Mimi when the couple backs out, leaving her pregnant and to fend for herself.

The Quint spoke to the cast of the film, wherein Kriti opened up about gaining 15kgs, so that she could look convincing as a pregnant lady.