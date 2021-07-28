The Biggest Challenge For Me Was to Put on Weight: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon on the challenges of putting on weight for 'Mimi'.
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's surrogacy drama Mimi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is now streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film follows Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a girl hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, who aspires to become an actor. Mimi figures out that is an expensive dream to follow, and in order to fund her ambition agrees to become a surrogate for an American couple. However, the world turns upside down for Mimi when the couple backs out, leaving her pregnant and to fend for herself.
The Quint spoke to the cast of the film, wherein Kriti opened up about gaining 15kgs, so that she could look convincing as a pregnant lady.
"In my head, I thought I need to put on 4 to 5kgs. But then Laxman said it has to be 10kgs. I gained 7kgs and he said since I am tall the difference isn't showing. He asked me to gain 15kgs in total".
While many of us complain about gaining weight, Kriti had the opposite problem. "Thankfully, my metabolism allows me to eat everything and not put on weight. The challenge was to put on so much of weight, because I anyway hog. At the end, I had to increase my food intake", the actor said.
