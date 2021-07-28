Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Says Team Was Stunned When Film Was Pirated

Mimi director Laxman Utekar spoke about the team’s reaction when they found out that the movie had been pirated four days before its scheduled release. Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, was earlier scheduled to release on 30 July. On Monday, the film was pirated and released on Telegram and torrent sites.

On the same day, the makers announced that the film would be released four days in advance on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on 26 July. In a clip shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mimi actor Pankaj Tripathi had announced, “Mimi is delivering early. There are some babies who get delivered early, our Mimi is like that.”