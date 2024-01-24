'Laapataa Ladies' Trailer: Kiran Rao's Next Is a Chaotic Tale of Two Lost Brides

Kiran Rao is all set for her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies, produced by her ex-husband, actor Aamir Khan's production house.
The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and stars Sparsh Srivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.
On 24 January, the makers unveiled the official trailer for the comedy drama on social media.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of Deepak Kumar's (played by Sparsh) wedding with Phool (played by Nitanshi) amidst the villagers. However, the sky falls on Deepak's family when he lifts his wife's veil, only to find out that he brought the wrong bride home, Pushpa Rani (played by Pratibha).
The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.
According to its official synopsis, Laapataa Ladies is "set in 2001, somewhere in rural India. It is about the delightful adventures of two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos, they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences. The young lost ladies must take it upon themselves to venture on an endearing journey: one of immense discovery about themselves and womanhood, and the heartwarming and heartbreaking nature of life itself."
Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Jio Studios. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay for the film.
It is slated for its theatrical release on 1 March.
