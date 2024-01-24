'Laapataa Ladies' Trailer: Kiran Rao's Next Is a Chaotic Tale of Two Lost Brides

Kiran Rao is all set for her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies, produced by her ex-husband, actor Aamir Khan's production house.

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and stars Sparsh Srivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

On 24 January, the makers unveiled the official trailer for the comedy drama on social media.