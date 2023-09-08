ADVERTISEMENT
Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Kiran Rao Returns to Direction With Tale of Lost Brides

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' is slated for its theatrical release on 5 January 2024.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has returned to direction after a hiatus of 12 years with her new film, Laapataa Ladies. The film is a social comedy that stars Sparsh Srivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

The film's teaser, which was unveiled on 8 September, gives us a glimpse of rural India, where newlywed grooms are reporting to the police the sudden disappearances of their new brides.

Sharing the teaser with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "Tarikh pata chali hai, Unka pata bhi jald hi lag jayega! (The date is known; their address will also be known soon) #LaapataaLadies 5 January 2024 se aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein! (In your nearest cinema houses)."

According to the film's official synopsis, "Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, Lost Ladies is about the delightful adventures of two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos, they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences. The young lost ladies must take it upon themselves to venture on an endearing journey: one of immense discovery about themselves and womanhood, and the heartwarming and heartbreaking nature of life itself."

Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Jio Studios. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay for the original story penned by Biplab Goswami. The film will have its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

It is slated for its theatrical release on 5 January 2024.

