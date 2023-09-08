Filmmaker Kiran Rao has returned to direction after a hiatus of 12 years with her new film, Laapataa Ladies. The film is a social comedy that stars Sparsh Srivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

The film's teaser, which was unveiled on 8 September, gives us a glimpse of rural India, where newlywed grooms are reporting to the police the sudden disappearances of their new brides.