Twitter & Critics Review 'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao's Film Is 'Delightful'

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8 September and earned rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.
The early reviews of the film suggest that Rao's comedy-drama is a whimsical and delightful treat with its foundations laid firmly on a feminist ethos. Here are some of the reviews:
Women getting lost in the boondocks of North India is the stuff of the darkest of nightmares. Laapataa Ladies subverts the premise and, instead, turns it into a positive, hopeful story of women being able to find themselves and their true potential.Namrata Joshi, Cinema Express
Built upon the learned religious- and social-based callousness of a partnership that should have its foundation poured with love alone, Lost Ladies uses its period-specific setting to reveal how those supposed imperatives can also be unlearned.Jared Mobarak, The Film Stage
Twitter also weighted in on it's love for the film. A user went on to add that the film got a standing ovation at the festival. She notes, "Absolutely loved #LostLadies/ LaapataaLadies at @TFF_NET today. A well-deserved standing ovation for the charming film that deftly touches on some important issues."
Here are some other reviews:
The film is directed by Kiran Rao and written by Sneha Desai. It will release in theatres on 5 January 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)