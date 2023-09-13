ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter & Critics Review 'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao's Film Is 'Delightful'

Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies premiered at TIFF.

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8 September and earned rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The early reviews of the film suggest that Rao's comedy-drama is a whimsical and delightful treat with its foundations laid firmly on a feminist ethos. Here are some of the reviews:

Women getting lost in the boondocks of North India is the stuff of the darkest of nightmares. Laapataa Ladies subverts the premise and, instead, turns it into a positive, hopeful story of women being able to find themselves and their true potential.
Namrata Joshi, Cinema Express
Built upon the learned religious- and social-based callousness of a partnership that should have its foundation poured with love alone, Lost Ladies uses its period-specific setting to reveal how those supposed imperatives can also be unlearned.
Jared Mobarak, The Film Stage
Twitter also weighted in on it's love for the film. A user went on to add that the film got a standing ovation at the festival. She notes, "Absolutely loved #LostLadies/ LaapataaLadies at @TFF_NET today. A well-deserved standing ovation for the charming film that deftly touches on some important issues."

Here are some other reviews:

The film is directed by Kiran Rao and written by Sneha Desai. It will release in theatres on 5 January 2024.

