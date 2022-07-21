Laal Singh Chaddha’s New Poster: Naga Chaitanya Essays Role of an Army Officer

Aamir Khan's most awaited film of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally releasing in the theatres on 11 August. Prior to the release, the makers of the film unveiled a brand new poster of actor Naga Chaitanya, on 20 July. The actor will essay the role of Balaraju, an army officer and Aamir Khan's best friend in the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Lal Singh Chaddha will also mark Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.