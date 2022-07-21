Laal Singh Chaddha’s New Poster: Naga Chaitanya Essays Role of an Army Officer
The film features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles and is slated for its release on 11 August.
Aamir Khan's most awaited film of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally releasing in the theatres on 11 August. Prior to the release, the makers of the film unveiled a brand new poster of actor Naga Chaitanya, on 20 July. The actor will essay the role of Balaraju, an army officer and Aamir Khan's best friend in the film.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Lal Singh Chaddha will also mark Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.
Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Aamir Khan's production house shared the unseen poster with the fans. In the poster, Chaitanya looks calm and composed in the look of an army officer. It can be seen that he is ready to go for war, but yet he wears a bright smile on his face.
The caption on the post stated, "Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Love you our Yuva Samrat."
The Majili actor had also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's shoot last year. In the picture, Chaitanya was accompanied by Aamir Khan as they were both donned in their army uniforms. Co-producer Kiran Rao and director Chandan were also present in the picture.
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, is an Indian adaption of Tom Hank's cult classic Forrest Gump. The American film follows the story of an intellectually disabled man, played by Tom Hanks, who did extraordinary things in his life. But his only purpose in the long run is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.
Besides Naga Chaitanya, the film also features Mona Singh and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.