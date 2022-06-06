Kareena Kapoor's Old Remark on Nepotism Linked to Her Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

A 17-second video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about how the audience is responsible for the rise of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

The claim also states that the actor can be seen requesting the public not to watch her new movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

This comes amid backlash that the yet-to-be-released movie is receiving, for copying the American film Forrest Gump.

However, the video clip dates back to August 2020 when Kareena Kapoor Khan was interviewed by the journalist, Barkha Dutt, and the actor spoke about facing criticism over nepotism in Bollywood.