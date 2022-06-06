Kareena Kapoor's Old Remark on Nepotism Linked to Her Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
The clip shows Kareena Kapoor Khan's interview with Barkha Dutt, in which she addresses nepotism in Bollywood.
A 17-second video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about how the audience is responsible for the rise of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.
The claim also states that the actor can be seen requesting the public not to watch her new movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.
This comes amid backlash that the yet-to-be-released movie is receiving, for copying the American film Forrest Gump.
However, the video clip dates back to August 2020 when Kareena Kapoor Khan was interviewed by the journalist, Barkha Dutt, and the actor spoke about facing criticism over nepotism in Bollywood.
CLAIM
The claim in the viral post said, "#LalSinghChaddha के लिए करीना खान की आप सबसे अपील....#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha"
[Translation: Kareena Khan's appeal for the audience related to #LalSinghChaddha .... #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On dividing the video into multiple keyframes and running them through a reverse image search, we found a YouTube video posted on 13 August 2020, by a news media company called Mojo Story.
The video, which is 8 minutes and 11 seconds long, carried the viral clip from the 3:48 timestamp when Kareena Kapoor Khan starts talking about the criticism she faces from the audience because of the nepotism tag on her.
The interview was conducted by Barkha Dutt for a forum called 'Conversations For Change' under the initiative, 'We The Women'. It also included another journalist, Namrata Zakaria.
The conversation focused on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which had reignited the debate around nepotism in Bollywood.
On being questioned about nepotism, Khan said that it was audiences that "makes or breaks" them.
Khan also pointed out examples of other successful Bollywood actors who were not from the industry.
The video that went viral on social media showed the part of the interview where Khan talks about how the audience's engagement and appreciation for their work make the actors what they are.
She also adds that the public is free not to watch their movies.
Several news media organisations like Hindustan Times and Firstpost published articles on Khan's statement about nepotism in August 2020.
'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' FACES BACKLASH
On 28 May, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released which led to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on social media. It features actors Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Users on social media criticised the film for copying the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan also faced backlash after the audiences said that his character resembled his previous characters from PK and Dhoom 3.
The movie is set to release on 11 August 2022.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.