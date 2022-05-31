Who Is Advait Chandan, the Director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’?
Advait Chandan made his directorial debut with 'Secret Superstar' starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.
Advait Chandan, the director of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha made his debut with the 2017 film Secret Superstar. He secured nominations under the ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Writer’ categories at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 and won the award for ‘Most Promising Director’.
Advait entered the film industry as a third assistant director on Reema Kagti’s Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The 2007 film was also Kagti’s debut as a director and starred Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Raima Sen. Ranvir Shorey, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, and Boman Irani among others.
Advait was also part of Aamir’s film Taare Zameen Par as the assistant production manager and the duo later collaborated on Dhobi Ghat which was Kiran Rao’s directorial debut. Advait worked as the casting director and the post-production supervisor.
The filmmaker’s directorial debut starred Aamir and Zaira Wasim in the lead. He also wrote the screenplay for Secret Superstar and the film was a box office success. Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya, is scheduled to release on 11 August.
Advait shared a picture with Aamir from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, ""Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well."
He added, "Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days. You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assistant director, the best continuity supervisor."
"The sharpest editor, the most generous producer ! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin... Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush…. ;-) Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish," Advait signed off.
