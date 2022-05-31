Who Is Advait Chandan, the Director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’?

Advait was also part of Aamir’s film Taare Zameen Par as the assistant production manager and the duo later collaborated on Dhobi Ghat which was Kiran Rao’s directorial debut. Advait worked as the casting director and the post-production supervisor.

The filmmaker’s directorial debut starred Aamir and Zaira Wasim in the lead. He also wrote the screenplay for Secret Superstar and the film was a box office success. Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya, is scheduled to release on 11 August.

Advait shared a picture with Aamir from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, ""Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well."