Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date of 'Dhaakad'

Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, also features Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.

Previously, Arjun Rampal shared a series of photos on Instagram from Budapest after his schedule. “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can’t really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again. @smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @aalimhakim and his team for helping create Rudraveer @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest @familyfilm.tv @snegiri22 , my personal team, @bhavna_singh and the crew from India. @writish1 for the words.The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again. #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest”, Arjun had written.