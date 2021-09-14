Kangana Ranaut to Play the Titular Role in 'Sita: The Incarnation'

Kangana Ranaut has announced her next project, ‘Sita, The Incarnation’, directed by Alaukik Desai. The actor also shared a poster of the movie.

A few days back, Kangana won hearts for her portrayal of Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. KK Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Thalaivii, has also co-written Sita along with Desai. The four-time National Award winning shared the poster on Instagram and wrote – “The Incarnation-Sita Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists..With the blessings of Sita Ram … Jay SiyaRam”.