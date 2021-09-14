Kangana Ranaut to Play the Titular Role in 'Sita: The Incarnation'
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share the first poster of the film.
Kangana Ranaut has announced her next project, ‘Sita, The Incarnation’, directed by Alaukik Desai. The actor also shared a poster of the movie.
A few days back, Kangana won hearts for her portrayal of Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. KK Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Thalaivii, has also co-written Sita along with Desai. The four-time National Award winning shared the poster on Instagram and wrote – “The Incarnation-Sita Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists..With the blessings of Sita Ram … Jay SiyaRam”.
Desai also took to Twitter to speak about the first day of shoot. “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”
This film is going to release pan India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Kangana has other films in hand, such as Dhaakad and Tejas, where she plays the role of a fighter pilot.
