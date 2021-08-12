ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut Wraps 'Dhaakad' Shoot; Shares New Still From The Film

Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal and is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kangana Ranaut wraps <em>Dhaakad</em> shoot.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Kangana shared videos and pictures on her Instagram story from her last day on set at Budapest.

In the first and second videos, Kangana is seen asking her producer Sohail Maklai and director Razneesh Ghai whether they will miss her or not. Both answered in the affirmative and added that they have made an entertaining movie which will hopefully please the audience.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and producer Sohail Maklai on the last day of shoot.&nbsp;</p></div>

Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and producer Sohail Maklai on the last day of shoot. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

In the third video, the Dhaakad team cheers on Kangana Ranaut as she bids them goodbye.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The <em>Dhaakad</em> team cheering for Kangana Ranaut.</p></div>

The Dhaakad team cheering for Kangana Ranaut.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kangana also posted two photos appreciating the team‘s work and announcing a wrap party to celebrate the effort that went into completing the shoot.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kangana celebrates the team's work.&nbsp;</p></div>

Kangana celebrates the team's work. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The actor even gave us a glimpse of her character from Dhaakad.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kangana in <em>Dhaakad</em>.</p></div>

Kangana in Dhaakad.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read

No One Can Direct It Better: Kangana to Helm Indira Gandhi Film

No One Can Direct It Better: Kangana to Helm Indira Gandhi Film
ADVERTISEMENT

Pitched as a spy thriller, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 1 October this year.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post featuring herself as Agent Agni which read, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT