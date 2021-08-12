Kangana Ranaut Wraps 'Dhaakad' Shoot; Shares New Still From The Film
Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal and is directed by Razneesh Ghai.
Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Kangana shared videos and pictures on her Instagram story from her last day on set at Budapest.
In the first and second videos, Kangana is seen asking her producer Sohail Maklai and director Razneesh Ghai whether they will miss her or not. Both answered in the affirmative and added that they have made an entertaining movie which will hopefully please the audience.
In the third video, the Dhaakad team cheers on Kangana Ranaut as she bids them goodbye.
Kangana also posted two photos appreciating the team‘s work and announcing a wrap party to celebrate the effort that went into completing the shoot.
The actor even gave us a glimpse of her character from Dhaakad.
Pitched as a spy thriller, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 1 October this year.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post featuring herself as Agent Agni which read, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.