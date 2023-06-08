‘I Was Nervous’: Shahid Recalls Spoiling Karisma's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Dance

He also spoke about his experience working with Aishwarya Rai: “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Farzi and will next be seen in Bloody Daddy.