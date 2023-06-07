'Marriage Means A Girl Fixing A Boy': Shahid Kapoor's Comment Offends Netizens

Amidst promoting his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor is in hot water for his problematic comments on what marriage is 'actually' about. A recent video is making waves on the internet where the Farzi actor can be seen answering some questions in an interview.
Speaking to Film Companion, Shahid says, "This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about."
Naturally, Kapoor's comments did not sit well with netizens. While most criticized the 42-year-old actor for harboring such archaic beliefs about a woman's role in marriage, others tried putting his views in context with his own marriage to Mira Rajput, who is 14 years younger than Shahid.
An Instagram user commented, "lol to fix a 40 year old when you're in your 20s" while another asked, "So women are marrying projects and not partners?"
Many even called Shahid Kapoor a "manchild" and pointed out how expecting a woman to marry a man, just to 'fix' him is extremely sexist and immature.
Take a look at how others reacted here:
