'Marriage Means A Girl Fixing A Boy': Shahid Kapoor's Comment Offends Netizens

Amidst promoting his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor is in hot water for his problematic comments on what marriage is 'actually' about. A recent video is making waves on the internet where the Farzi actor can be seen answering some questions in an interview.

Speaking to Film Companion, Shahid says, "This entire marriage thing is about one thing: is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That's pretty much what life is about."