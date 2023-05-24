ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

The iconic 2002 film 'Devdas', starring SRK and Aishwarya Rai, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nostalgia swept through the internet as breathtaking pictures from the 2002 Cannes Film Festival have resurfaced. The now-viral images show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on the Cannes red carpet for the very first time.

Devdas, the opulent and visually stunning Bollywood masterpiece, had its grand premiere at the prestigious Cannes film festival. As the film hit the silver screen, its lead actors captured the attention of both the international press as well as ardent admirers.

Some of the pictures that have resurfaced, featuring the talented duo at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

As soon as the images began doing rounds on social media, fans flocked to the comments sections to express their awe at the nostalgic pictures.

A Twitter user commented, "this aishwarya rai and shahrukh khan look from cannes 2002 still remains iconic".

While another wrote, "How beautiful do they look! CLASS PERSONIFIED!"

Here's how other netizens reacted:

