Netizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

Nostalgia swept through the internet as breathtaking pictures from the 2002 Cannes Film Festival have resurfaced. The now-viral images show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on the Cannes red carpet for the very first time.
Devdas, the opulent and visually stunning Bollywood masterpiece, had its grand premiere at the prestigious Cannes film festival. As the film hit the silver screen, its lead actors captured the attention of both the international press as well as ardent admirers.
As soon as the images began doing rounds on social media, fans flocked to the comments sections to express their awe at the nostalgic pictures.
A Twitter user commented, "this aishwarya rai and shahrukh khan look from cannes 2002 still remains iconic".
While another wrote, "How beautiful do they look! CLASS PERSONIFIED!"
Here's how other netizens reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)