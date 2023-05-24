Netizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

Nostalgia swept through the internet as breathtaking pictures from the 2002 Cannes Film Festival have resurfaced. The now-viral images show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on the Cannes red carpet for the very first time.

Devdas, the opulent and visually stunning Bollywood masterpiece, had its grand premiere at the prestigious Cannes film festival. As the film hit the silver screen, its lead actors captured the attention of both the international press as well as ardent admirers.