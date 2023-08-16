In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the filmmaker-actor shared, "I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.

“It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And (Ranveer) has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine," Akhtar added.