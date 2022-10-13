Drishyam 2 Welcomes Akshaye Khanna As A Key Character; Tabu Reveals Poster
Drishyam 2 also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jhadav.
Buzz around the second installment of Drishyam (2015) keeps growing as the cast and crew share exciting updates; the newest one being the introduction of a new character played by Akshaye Khanna.
Drishyam actor Tabu took to social media to unveil the latest poster of the film. Accompanied by a caption that reads, "Dushman ko harane ka Mauka Aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai (Often the chance to defeat an enemy is offered by the enemy themself)", the poster reveals a brooding Akshaye Khanna, staring at a chess board and waiting to make a move.
Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on 18 November. This installment will be a follow-up of the characters and narratives explored in the first film. Both the films are remakes of their original Malayalam counterparts.
The Malayalam Drishyam 2: The Resumption starred Mohanlal as the protagonist and was released in 2021. Following its hit reception, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International acquired the rights for its Hindi remake.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Drishyam Tabu Akshaye Khanna
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.