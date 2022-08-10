Tabu Injured on 'Bholaa' Set, Was Shooting a Stunt Sequence in Dense Jungle

Actor Tabu, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Bholaa co-starring Ajay Devgn, suffered a mild injury on set, on Wednesday morning, 10 August. The actor was reportedly driving a truck in a dense forest, for a chase sequence following which she got injured.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor received immediate medical aid on set. The injuries reported were mild and required no stitches on the gash.