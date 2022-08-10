Tabu Injured on 'Bholaa' Set, Was Shooting a Stunt Sequence in Dense Jungle
Tabu was driving a truck for a chase sequence in the film when she got hurt.
Actor Tabu, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Bholaa co-starring Ajay Devgn, suffered a mild injury on set, on Wednesday morning, 10 August. The actor was reportedly driving a truck in a dense forest, for a chase sequence following which she got injured.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor received immediate medical aid on set. The injuries reported were mild and required no stitches on the gash.
Sources reported that Tabu's truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons for the scene. In one take, one of the bikes that was racing uncontrollably alongside the truck, collided with it. Tabu, who was performing the stunt sequence, caught some shredded glass from the crash just above her right eye.
The actor's cut was bleeding but fortunately the gash was on her forehead. It is reported that Devgn took full charge of the situation and immediately called for a short break until Tabu gained her composure.
Tabu plays a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Devgn's co-directorial Bholaa. Besides Devgn and Tabu, the action-packed film also features Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles among others.
Bholaa which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, is slated for its theatrical release next year, on 30 March 2023.
