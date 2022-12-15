Anvitaa Dutt & Amit Trivedi Decode the Music of 'Qala'

When you were picturizing and writing these songs, did you and Amit ever sit down and say, 'Okay, this is how we would want the songs to look like'?

Anvitaa: I started by narrating the script to Amit. For the first song, 'Nirbhau Nirvair', I told him that this is my song. I told Amit and his team to picturize that Jagan comes and touches the stage. I touch the studio floor every time I step in. And I've seen many singers and musicians do that as well. I described that Jagan sings and Qala is sitting there too, but I did not say that we are going to change the light. Moving onto 'Phero Na Nazaria', it was about the sitting area, their house. Amit knew that when Jagan sings, he starts coughing. The musicians knew how the story unfolds, but not the treatment.

Let's come to 'Shauq'. When I had gone to Calcutta I'd taken a boat ride and recorded it. I showed that video to Amit and I said this is the tempo of the song. I knew the song is on a boat in a moonlit night, but nothing more. When Amit played the song for us, all of us sat with our eyes closed, listening to the melody.

Amit: The inspiration definitely was Hindi film music from the 40s and 50s. We listened to the beautiful tracks of R.D Burman, Madan Mohan and Hemant Kumar. In terms of creating the landscape we relied on the music of the maestros. However, the major focus was the characters - Jagan, Qala and Urmila.