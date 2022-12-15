Transcendental or Passable: How New-age Listeners Reacted to Qala’s Soundtrack?

Even before Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala released, the soundtrack gained a fan base. Set in late 1930s to 1940s (primarily in Kolkata), the film’s music is reminiscent of the dulcet tones of 1950s Bollywood, ruled by the likes of Geeta Dutt, Guru Dutt, and Mohammed Rafi.

On the other hand, Spotify released its global wrapped list in November. At the top, globally, are artists like Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, who are known for genres like Latin trap, American pop, hip hop, and R&B.

While there isn’t an India-specific Wrapped, it would be safe to assume that the global tastes translate here as well. How does such an audience react to music like that of Qala’s?