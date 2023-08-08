Abhishek confesses that he had made a video about Uorfi’s dressing sense. On the other side, Uorfi is seen making Bebika understand that she needs to stop poking people and she could have forgiven Elvish when he was genuinely apologetic. Uorfi thinks Bebika can have an outfit of needles while Pooja can have something inspired by light bulbs. She feels Jiah can have an outfit inspired by her behavior where she keeps changing friends and side. Uorfi feels Manisha can have an outfit inspired by modern art. Manisha feels Abhishek can have an outfit inspired by a king. Manisha, Elvish and Jiah feel Abhishek can win the game while Abhishek and Pooja feel Elvish can win the game.

Housemates feel Elvish can have an outfit inspired by a thought like ‘evil with a heart of gold’. Uorfi shares her Bigg Boss journey and life after that. Uorfi flirts with Abhishek for fun and feels Jiah is diplomatic. Manisha shares her feelings about Elvish with Uorfi. The housemates also discuss about fashion and trolling with Uorfi. She also feels that Bebika and Pooja’s friendship is praiseworthy. Bebika sees Uorfi’s hands and predicts her future then Uorfi exits the house. Elvish discusses with Jiah that she needs to have more clarity to which she replies that she wants to get back to a stage where she is appreciated. Abhishek comes and talks to Jiah and she feels bad about the things said about her. Jiah is seen crying and feels demotivated since no one has anything to say about her as per game’s perspective.