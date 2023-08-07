Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Date: Winner Name to Be Announced on 14 August; Details

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale episode is just around the corner and viewers are excited to know the winner. The reality show is a hit in India as millions of people are a fan of it. They follow all the episodes religiously to watch their favourite contestants give their best in the show. People also love to watch Salman Khan host Bigg Boss. Now, it is time to know the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner name.

As per the latest official details, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale will be aired on Monday, 14 August. All the fans across the country should stay calm to know the winner for this season. According to the details, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve are the contestants who have managed to stay in the show.