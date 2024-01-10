Bigg Boss 17, Episode 88 Written Updates: Aisha Opens Munawar's Secrets

Aisha tells Munawar that she has done a favour by being quite about his actions and he has done wrong by nominating her for personal reasons. Aisha feels that if he would have nominated her as per the game, she would have taken it sportingly but he is using her silence as an advantage. Samarth and Vikki are seen laughing over the fight. Munawar walks out saying that he doesn't want to drag other names on the show but Aisha keeps screaming and opening up things about Munawar. Other housemates are seen laughing in the room. Munawar asks Bigg Boss to talk to him else he will starve himself which will affect his health. He can't let his personal things be a part of the game.

Vikki and Munawar are seen talking when Vikki says that the latter's character is being seen through Aisha's claims. Vikki tells him that he shouldn't have nominated her if he knew she has so many secrets against him. Aisha also opens up on Munawar's cheating with his wife with Nazeela. The girls of the house are seen discussing Munawar's behaviour and language outside the house which surprises Isha, Mannara and Ankita. Aisha also opens up that there are recordings of his ex-wife crying and questioning Munawar and Ankita also opens up about his affair in the previous show. Mannara says to Abhishek that Munawar should also open Aisha's secrets. Aisha says that there are 5-6 girls with whom Munawar has been talking in a duration of 2 months.