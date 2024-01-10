Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 80 Declared Today; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 80 draw is announced today, Wednesday, 10 January 2024, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. To check the live result announcement of the draw today, you have to browse through the site - keralalotteries.com. Participants must stay alert while they check the list of lucky winners and claim the prize money on time. The first prize winners can claim the highest prize money from the department.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 80 on Wednesday, 10 January, will also be announced in a PDF form for those who want to download a copy. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should watch the site closely for all the latest updates from the department.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body holding the lottery sambad draws daily. You have to buy the tickets before the result date to participate in the draws. Make sure to follow the rules decided by the lottery department to avoid problems.
One of the most important rules decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala is that the winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the officials within thirty days from the result date. You will not get the prize if you miss the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Fifty Fifty FF 80 Prize Money for 10 January 2024
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 80 prize money for Wednesday, 10 January 2024, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result PDF, 10 January: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 80 Result
Let's take a look at the easy steps participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Fifty Fifty FF 80 draw on 10 January, online:
Browse through the official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 80 on the homepage.
The PDF file will appear on a new page and you can check the list of lucky winners.
Download a copy of the lottery sambad result and save a soft copy on your device.
