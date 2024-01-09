Bigg Boss 17, Episode 87 Written Updates: Several Twists In the Nomination Task

A new day begins at the Bigg Boss 17 house and early morning Ankita and Vikki get into an argument. Vikki talks about the same to Munawar and they discuss Ankita's expectations and behaviour. Later Ankita comes to Vikki and they laugh over their fights. The news board flashes a statement that today's nomination task will make things black and white. Ankita talks about the last day's incident with Mannara and she apologizes to her for her burst out. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather at the chowk and announces the nomination task in which housemates have to wear a white costume for the task. Ankita decides the names and the rest housemates will ring the buzzer. A housemate will get nominated if he or she gets three buzzers. Ankita's first name is Vikki.
Arun, Abhishek, and Aisha nominated Vikki. Isha, Vikki, Samarth, and Arun nominated Abhishek. Abhishek nominates Isha while Aisha, Arun, Isha, Samarth, and Mannara nominate Munawar. Isha, Samarth, Mannara, Munawar, Vikki, and Arun nominate Aisha. Isha, Mannara, Aisha, and Munawar nominate Arun. Munawar, Abhishek, and Aisha nominate Samarth. Isha, Vikki, and Aisha nominate Mannara. Bigg Boss calls out Munawar and Mannara for holding grudges and not nominating the people they have a problem with. Ankita expresses disappointment with Munawar and he tries to explain to Ankita when Bigg Boss calls him out again for his convenience. Vikki comes and confronts Mannara for not nominating Abhishek which results in a fight.
Aisha seems disappointed with Munawar's decision to nominate her but Mannara. Abhishek confronts Ankita about her regret in bringing him back when she asks him to change his behavior. Isha claims that Mannara's game only revolves around Munawar. Vikki says that Mannara was talking to him for convenience and that makes her cry and scream at him. Aisha goes to Mannara to console her when Vikki and Munawar point out and that results in a fight between Aisha and Munawar. Vikki says that Aisha has no self-respect while Ankita goes to talk to Mannara.
On the other hand, Munawar clears his point with Aisha while Ankita says to Mannara that she feels that her friendship with her husband is for convenience. Bigg Boss calls Munawar to the confession room and asks him if a game or relationship is important to him thus discussing his nominations. He expresses that the game is more important for him, he is not scared of Ankita and regrets not nominating Abhishek today. Mannara tells Ankita that she makes calculative relations and they get into a fight. Munawar tells Bigg Boss that Ankita, Mannara, and Abhishek are his priorities but he cannot tell it to the latter two on their face. Samarth makes it clear that he has no problem with Mannara's decision and he is surprised that others are having so many problems. Isha expresses her disappointment with Samarth that she doesn't come to console her but sits for hours with Mannara. She seems disappointed with how he shared their equation or conversations with Munawar.
