Bigg Boss 17, Episode 87 Written Updates: Several Twists In the Nomination Task

Arun, Abhishek, and Aisha nominated Vikki. Isha, Vikki, Samarth, and Arun nominated Abhishek. Abhishek nominates Isha while Aisha, Arun, Isha, Samarth, and Mannara nominate Munawar. Isha, Samarth, Mannara, Munawar, Vikki, and Arun nominate Aisha. Isha, Mannara, Aisha, and Munawar nominate Arun. Munawar, Abhishek, and Aisha nominate Samarth. Isha, Vikki, and Aisha nominate Mannara. Bigg Boss calls out Munawar and Mannara for holding grudges and not nominating the people they have a problem with. Ankita expresses disappointment with Munawar and he tries to explain to Ankita when Bigg Boss calls him out again for his convenience. Vikki comes and confronts Mannara for not nominating Abhishek which results in a fight.

Aisha seems disappointed with Munawar's decision to nominate her but Mannara. Abhishek confronts Ankita about her regret in bringing him back when she asks him to change his behavior. Isha claims that Mannara's game only revolves around Munawar. Vikki says that Mannara was talking to him for convenience and that makes her cry and scream at him. Aisha goes to Mannara to console her when Vikki and Munawar point out and that results in a fight between Aisha and Munawar. Vikki says that Aisha has no self-respect while Ankita goes to talk to Mannara.