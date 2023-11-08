Bigg Boss 17, Episode 25 Update: Aishwarya Gets Into a Fight With Abhishek

The new episode of Bigg Boss 17 starts with Bigg Boss's announcement that gongs will be heard from time to time in the house. There will be three rounds- the first one between Ankita and Sunny followed by Aishwarya vs Arun and Isha vs Anurag. In round 1 Ankita will present her personality through her speech while Arun will troll her and the judgement will be passed by house number 2. Whoever wins the round will be able to collect the ration from the store room. Vicky is seen cheering Ankita. Both the participants of the round start their debate wherein Sunny is seen saying that no one is afraid of Ankita in the game and she is playing from behind Vicky. Housemates from house number 1 gang up against Sunny. House number 2 takes the decision in favor of Ankita after which she runs to the store room to collect the ration.
After the first round, house number 1 has the most number of food items. The second round has Aishwarya and Arun as participants wherein Arun is the troll. Housemates from house 2 are seen cheering for Arun. Housemates from House 2 make a decision in favor of Arun. The third round has Isha and Anurag wherein Anurag points out how Isha is Ankita 2.0 and is dependable on Samarth and Abhishek. House number 2 takes a decision in favor of Anurag. Anurag and Samarth are seen fighting since Samarth feels that Anurag talked about Isha's character which doesn't show good of him.
Bigg Boss allows Abhishek to use the ration from house number 1 but the ration will be taken inside the houses only after the ration of last week is submitted in the store room. Aishwarya and Ankita get into a fight over coffee since she feels that Aishwarya has it. Mannara is seen crying in the corner and asks Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room. Later Ankita is seen consoling Mannara. Mannara says she can't stand characterless girls in the house and she's done with fights and conspiracies in the house. Munawar and Mannara are trying to have a conversation about Mannara's mood. Munawar makes it clear that he doesn't want to fight with Mannara. Jigna and Rinku decide not to cook due to which there's a tiff in house number 2. Abhishek feels that Aishwarya doesn't work as much as others and Aishwarya confronts it with other housemates. Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Neil get into a fight over the issue of who works more.
Abhishek says that Neil wants to appear on screen which is why he is fighting with him. Later Neil makes it clear that he doesn't want to fight with Abhishek and they hug it out but Aishwarya still is seen arguing with Abhishek. Ankita points out Aishwarya's misbehavior and they get into a fight. Housemates from house number 2 get into a fight over Mannara's and Munawar's friendship. Jigna tries to make Mannara understand that she has no problem with their friendship and she is seen swearing at her son and grandfather. Rinku feels that this is the true Colors of Mannara and she has been fake for a month. Mannara asks Munawar to take a stand on the house's issues and she feels that Jigna and Rinku do house duties at their convenience. Khanzaadi says to Abhishek that he looks bad while fighting and he should avoid fighting so often.
The next day housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss anthem. In the morning Abhishek, Isha, and Aishwarya are seen fighting over milk. Khanzaadi and Abhishek are seen flirting with each other. Mannara and Khanzaadi try to convince Abhishek to give them the rice. Isha denies giving coffee to Abhishek after which he is seen crying. Munawar asks Khanzaadi to avoid Abhishek and keep her distance if she doesn't have genuine feelings for her to which she replies that he has feelings for both Isha and her. Mannara consoles Abhishek. Later, she is seen flirting with Abhishek in front of others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)