Bigg Boss 17, Day 24 Episode: Disturbance In the House Over Food & Nomination

In the new episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, Neil and Aishwarya are seen arguing with each other over their lack of understanding. Aishwarya decides to quit cooking for house number 1. Mannara is hurt about Jigna and Rinku nominating her over Khanzaadi and Munawar tries to console her and calm her down. Mannara feels that her housemates are playing smartly and she couldn't tell this to Munawar. Ankita says that Abhishek reminds her of Sushant and is seen tearing up while talking about Sushant's journey. Rinku is seen talking to Mannara while Ankita is seen talking to Isha about their nomination. Rinku apologizes to Mannara for nominating her. Ankita makes it clear that she is now neutral towards Isha. Mannara decides to stop talking to Munawar because she feels that Jigna and Rinku don't like it but this decision disappoints Munawar.
Samarth and Abhishek talk about Isha's behavior towards them. They feel that Isha is playing a bad game without even realizing it. At around 3 AM, Arun and Tehelka are seen throwing the pillows in the pool. The next day, the housemates wake up with the anthem and housemates get angry on seeing the pillows in water. Munawar and Mannara are seen arguing in the morning over her decision to not talk to him. Mannara feels that Munawar supports Khaanzadi when she pokes Mannara. Khaanzadi comes in between and starts screaming over Munawar about calling them (Mannara and Khaanzadi) insecure. Munawar makes Mannara understand that she cannot decide not to talk to him just because she has a fight with Rinku and Jigna.
Housemates are seen arguing in different corners over different topics. Mannara asks Munawar to apologize in front of everyone but he denies that and apologizes in private. On the other hand, Aishwarya denies cooking food for everyone in house number 1. Aishwarya and Vicky fight over the house duties. Mannara and Munawar collect a few housemates in the hall so that he can apologize to her in front of everyone. Navid feels that he is not heard in his house and confronts the housemates during which Mannara supports him. Mannara gets into an argument with Rinku and Jigna over unfair nomination and Mannara confronts that Jigna plays safe. Munawar and Ankita discuss how their groups are breaking. Abhishek and Khanzaafi are seen flirting in a corner.
Vicky and Mannara are seen discussing how their good behavior has been taken for granted. Housemates fight over the stolen food and people feel that members from the 'Dum' house have been stealing food. Vicky and Ankita get into an argument over their misbehavior towards each other. Members from house number 2 and 3 fight over stolen food since few members get food while others do not. Ankita is seen taking advice from Munawar over her stand in the fight with Aishwarya and Neil. Isha is seen discussing her problems regarding Ankita with Aishwarya. The news flash shows that trolling will affect the ration rather than the followers. Bigg Boss gets angry over the stealing of ration and lectures the house, the episode ends on this note.
