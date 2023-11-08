Wordle 872 Word of the Day for Today, 8 November 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Get ready to solve Wordle 872 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 8 November 2023. The puzzle for today is already updated on the website of the New York Times - nytimes.com and you can find it on the homepage. You will get a score if you can guess the term correctly. New players should note that the puzzle is a five-letter word and they will get six chances to guess it.

Wordle 872 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 8 November, is quite simple because it has repeated alphabets and vowels. The word is also common so we know most players will guess it without wasting their chances. However, we are still here to help so you do not miss the score for today. All the best to everyone playing the game.