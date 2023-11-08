Wordle 872 Word of the Day for Today, 8 November 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Get ready to solve Wordle 872 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 8 November 2023. The puzzle for today is already updated on the website of the New York Times - nytimes.com and you can find it on the homepage. You will get a score if you can guess the term correctly. New players should note that the puzzle is a five-letter word and they will get six chances to guess it.
Wordle 872 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 8 November, is quite simple because it has repeated alphabets and vowels. The word is also common so we know most players will guess it without wasting their chances. However, we are still here to help so you do not miss the score for today. All the best to everyone playing the game.
Sometimes the words are uncommon and people look for hints that will help them save their chances in the game. We state the hints and clues almost every day so that our readers can maintain their score streak.
Nowadays, you will find other word games online but Wordle is the most famous among them. It started gaining attention in 2022 and became the highest-searched word on Google. Many people start their day by solving the updated puzzles.
Wordle 872 Hints and Clues: 8 November 2023
Wordle 872 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 8 November 2023, are mentioned below for our readers:
The word for today begins with the alphabet N.
The second letter in the word of the day is a vowel.
The word for today has a vowel at the end and it is A.
One letter is used twice in the puzzle today.
Wordle 872 Answer for Today: 8 November 2023
Now, it is time we state the answer because there are no more hints. Further clues will give away the answer so the ones who are playing should read these and solve the puzzle on their own.
People who have already played the game or are eager to know the solution can keep reading. You can verify your answer with us and then submit it to get the score.
Wordle 872 answer for today, Wednesday, 8 November 2023, is stated here for interested people:
NINJA
Keep a close eye on this space to learn more hints and clues if you are a regular player.
