Am Speechless: Amitabh on Being Gifted a Vintage Ford Car
In one of his latest tweets, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen striking a pose with a swanky, vintage Ford Prefect. “There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. .. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time ..,” the actor captioned the photo. In his blog, he further commented that the car has been gifted by his friend and associate, Anant.
The model was engineered and manufactured from 1938 to 1961. They were sold in a handful of countries including United Kingdom, Australia, US, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada.
Amitabh also wrote in the blog that a yellow Ford Prefect was his first family car. The family owned it while they based in Allahabad.
The blog further stated that Anant instituted an annual ceremony at the Gateway of India to honour those who lost their lives in the attacks of 26/11 in 2008. Amitabh shared that he plans and executes the event with Anant.
Amitabh wrote he’d posted about his first family car in an earlier blog and after the annual 26/11 commemoration, Anant arranged for the vintage car, had it repaired into a working condition and gifted it to him. An identical number plate was made as well. As the post concluded, he thanked Anant for his generous “love and affection” and said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion”.
Many of his fans and netizens congratulated the actor. A fan also tweeted a picture in which he can be seen sitting in the car.
On Women’s Day, Amitabh had tweeted a link to the latest track from Angrezi Medium, and addressed Irrfan as a “superior artist.” The track features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The Vishal Dadlani song also features Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
“T 3459 - To all the women out there - stay confident, shine on & dance cause YOU own the stage!#KudiNuNachneDe out now #AngreziMedium @Irrfank #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @MaddockFilms .. and all the best Irfan .. you are such a superior artist,” Amitabh wrote.
Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He will also be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre and in director Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. The actor also has Gulabo Sitabo, where he will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.
