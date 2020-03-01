Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up ‘Brahmastra’ Shooting

Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He took to his blog on Saturday, to share a string of photographs from the sets of the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

“So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on Brahmastra. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him,” Amitabh wrote.

He also shared a photograph of Ranbir teaching him got to use wireless ear plugs.