Revanth Reddy To Be Chief Minister of Telangana, Oath-Taking on 6 or 7 December

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy is set to be the chief minister of Telangana, a senior Congress leader confirmed to The Quint.
He and other Cabinet ministers will take oath either on the evening of Wednesday, 6 December, or Thursday, 7 December, the senior leader said.
The Congress, which made a surprising comeback in the state by defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reportedly came to a consensus on choosing Revanth Reddy as chief minister on Wednesday.
Opposition from senior leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Revanth's elevation as CM had delayed the process, according to reports.
On Monday, 4 December, it was reported that arrangements were made at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister in the evening. That, however, was postponed owing to a lack of consensus.
Not the Only Contender
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting on Monday, 4 December, wherein it was unanimously decided that the decision to choose the chief minister would be left to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Later, the individual opinions of the 64 Congress MLAs were taken. As per a report by The Times of India, some MLAs suggested the names of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Sridhar Babu for the CM post. The majority, however, chose Revanth Reddy.
Speaking to the media on Monday, TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said after the CLP meeting:
"They took the personal opinions of MLAs, but the AICC decision will be final. Revanth ji is the favoured leader. Four to five ministers will be first decided, then after 9 December, we will announce the whole Cabinet. There is some competition for the CM post, but ultimately they are tilted towards Revanth Reddy."
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, who is an AICC observer, and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare travelled to Delhi to further discuss the matter with the high command, where it was reportedly decided that Revanth would be the next chief minister. Uttam Kumar Reddy or Bhatti Vikramarka may be given the post of deputy CM.
