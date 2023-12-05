Revanth Reddy To Be Chief Minister of Telangana, Oath-Taking on 6 or 7 December

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy is set to be the chief minister of Telangana, a senior Congress leader confirmed to The Quint.

He and other Cabinet ministers will take oath either on the evening of Wednesday, 6 December, or Thursday, 7 December, the senior leader said.

The Congress, which made a surprising comeback in the state by defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reportedly came to a consensus on choosing Revanth Reddy as chief minister on Wednesday.

Opposition from senior leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Revanth's elevation as CM had delayed the process, according to reports.