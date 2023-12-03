Khanapur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for Telangana Assembly Elections Start Today

In the 2023 state Assembly elections, Telangana is witnessing an interesting contest.



The state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, after decades-long Telangana movement. BRS (then TRS), which played a key role in the movement, formed the first government of the newly-formed state by winning 63 of the 119 seats.



The second Assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled for 2019 but K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS (now BRS) dissolved the house nine months early and Telangana went for an early elections which were held in 2018. The decision of early elections proved to be successful for KCR as his party returned to power with a greater majority – winning 88 seats. Next year, in 2019, 12 of Congress' 19 MLAs switched sides to BRS, bringing the tally of BRS further up in the state assembly.



After continuously ruling the state for nine years, the BRS is facing anti-incumbency in 2023 Telangana elections, as KT Rama Rao accepted in an interview with The Quint.



The revitalisation of Congress in Telangana, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, making the party a serious threat to the BRS.



The X factor to the electoral contest is brought in by the BJP. The saffron party had contested in 118 out of 119 seats in 2018 but could only win one seat, a drop of four seats from its 2014 tally of five. However, the BJP's seat count and vote share saw a sharp rise in the General Election. Its seat-count increased from one in 2014 to four in 2019 and vote share was almost doubled from 10 per cent in 2014 to 19 per cent in 2019.



In the 2023 Telangana elections, the BJP entered into an alliance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP). The BJP is fighting in 111 seats and the JSP is contesting on the remaining 8 seats. The Congress has fielded its candidates in 118 seats and allied with Communist Party of India (CPI) on one seat. The BRS is contesting in all 119 seats. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is contesting from nine seats. Out of 119 seats in Telangana Assembly, 19 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates and 12 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes candidates.



