Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: See Which Big Netas Are Leading, Trailing

KCR is the first and current Chief Minister of Telangana and also the President of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the ruling party in Telangana. In 2014, when the state underwent its first assembly elections, Rao contested and won from Gajwel constituency, which his bastion from where he has never lost an election since 1985. This time he is contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. In Gajwel, KCR is contesting against BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Congress' Thumkunta Narsa Reddy. From Kamareddy, he is taking on Congress candidate Revanth Reddy and BJP’s K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.