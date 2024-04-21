'Port Development Critical for Thiruvananthapuram': BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In light of the Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram recently condemning the Manipur violence and the attacks of Christians in north India, what do you have to say about the BJP's 'Christian outreach' in Kerala, particularly Thiruvananthapuram?

He didn't say condemn the attack on Christians. He said condemn the violence in Manipur.

Let me say two things on this: there is no question of the BJP reaching out only to Christians. I'll tell you about me. I speak to every citizen of Thiruvananthapuram as if he or she is the same as any other citizen. Whether he/she is a Christian, Muslim, or Hindu – or any other community – for me, he/she is a stakeholder in the future of Thiruvananthapuram.

It is true that certain communities are poisoned in the head by the propaganda that we are anti-some community. It is true.

The Congress does it. Even in this election – when the election is a referendum on the performance of an MP – that MP only talks about CAA, beef, and Manipur. As if the people of Kerala and the people of Thiruvananthapuram are going to vote on the basis of those three issues after spending 15 years in Parliament.

Polarising voters and making people afraid of the BJP has been an old strategy of the Congress and the Left for many years. To that extent, we go out to Christians and clarify.

Take Manipur, for instance. For a long time, they said Manipur was about Hindus and Christians. And this is a campaign propagated and piloted by the Congress, including this incumbent MP who is much-read author and intellectual who should know what the facts are.

He perpetuated the lie. Today, we go and tell people that it's between Meiteis and Kukis, that the violence is more ethnic and tribal – Meiteis have Christians and Kukis have Christians, Meiteis have had their churches burned and Kukis have had their churches burned.

When the truth is put out there, people understand that it's a deeper problem, rather than simply characterising it lazily as a religious fight.