In Mathura: 'Temple is Okay but What Has BJP Done For the Poor?'

Despite initial rejections, subsequent pleas were deemed 'maintainable.' In May 2023, the Allahabad High Court summoned the 18 related pleas that had accumulated for adjudication and brought the case back into focus.

On 14 December, the Allahabad High Court ordered a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque premises to assess the historical claims made by both sides. The order was stayed by the Supreme Court.

"With the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people here in Mathura have started feeling restless. They want the Krishna Temple as soon as possible," Pratap said.

But unlike Ayodhya where the temple was built after demolition of the Babri Masjid, Mathura already has a temple.

The Hindu petitioners, including Pratap, however, lay claim to the entire complex and insist that the 'garbgriha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient temple is buried below the Eidgah. "In your house, there is a specific place to eat, cook, sleep, and pray. You can't pray where you sleep or sleep where you pray. We want to reclaim our temple as a whole. And this process (of reclamation of temples) will not stop here," Pratap argued.