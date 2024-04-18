2024 Elections: A Three-Way Fight on 39 LS Seats in Tamil Nadu as BJP Goes Solo

The electoral outcome is also likely to set the tone for the 2026 Assembly elections that are just about two years from now.

Can the K Annamalai-led BJP breach the Dravidian fortress in Tamil Nadu or will the DMK and the AIADMK have the last laugh? Nearly 6.23 crore voters in the state are set to decide their fate.

The Quint breaks down for you what's at stake in Tamil Nadu this time, and which are the key constituencies and candidates to watch out for.