'If Congress Loses...': Why Gig Workers Act May Not Help Ashok Gehlot in Polls

The Act aims to answer the exact questions that Dey raised in the beginning of the interview.

"When Rahul Gandhi came here, gig workers met him. In record time it became a budget announcement 200 crores was given from the state government to set up a social security board and what does a law do? Three things:

Number one - It says number one that there will be a board which will be tripartite - it will have aggregators, it will have Gig workers and it will have a government on it.

Number two - It says that the percentage of every ride, which is a percentage of the work I am doing, will go toward the Social security gig workers.

Number three - It says all the transactions will come through a central transaction monitoring system," Dey said.

"So, what the aggregators have is basically data. That data will have to be shared with the workers themselves through the board. You (aggregators) are taking too much from us in terms of commission. Why are you taking it? The vehicle is mine, the petrol is mine, the risk is mine, the time is mine," Dey said.

Here are some of the key highlights of the Act: