Rajasthan: Junaid-Nasir Were Killed 9 Months Ago, Their Families Remain In Dread

Congress MLA from Kaman constituency, Zahida Khan, had also made promises to the families. “She had promised Rs. 20.5 lakh each. We have received Rs 5 Lakh of that, but Rs 15.5 lakh is still pending,” says Hamid. “We and other villagers have gone to meet her several times since then. She would say 'I will give you the money or how will I ask you for votes?' Now elections are here, but she hasn't given the money yet,” he says.

AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi had pointed out, in his speeches, that while slain Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s family received a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh as well as government jobs for his sons, the same wasn’t promised to Junaid and Nasir’s families. On 28 June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, was hacked to death, allegedly by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop. In a video that Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad broadcast on social media after Kanhaiya Lal was killed, they took responsibility of the murder and said that they attacked him for allegedly sharing a post in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Responding to this difference in compensation in both cases, Hamid says he isn’t bothered by that.