'Udaipur Won't Forget': Is The Kanhaiya Lal Murder an Issue In Rajasthan Polls?

Yash Sahu, 20, has lived barefoot for almost a year now.
“I had pledged that I will not cut my hair or wear chappals till my father’s murderers are hanged,” Yash told The Quint on 14 October 2023, seated inside his family's modest two-room house in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
On 28 June 2022 his father Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was hacked to death, allegedly by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop — an incident that brought the tourist city of Udaipur to a grinding halt.
“It doesn’t feel like he has left us. There are days we wake up and serve breakfast in four plates, only to realise that my father is no more and it’s just the three of us,” Yash said with his mother Yashoda and brother Tarun seated beside him.
In a video that Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad broadcast on social media after Kanhaiya Lal was killed, they not only took the responsibility of the murder but also said that they attacked him for allegedly sharing a post in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against the Prophet.
Sixteen months after the gruesome case hit the headlines and led to nationwide protests, The Quint went back to Udaipur to understand if it is an issue ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections.
(Watch the video for more)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)