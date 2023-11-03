'Udaipur Won't Forget': Is The Kanhaiya Lal Murder an Issue In Rajasthan Polls?

Yash Sahu, 20, has lived barefoot for almost a year now.

“I had pledged that I will not cut my hair or wear chappals till my father’s murderers are hanged,” Yash told The Quint on 14 October 2023, seated inside his family's modest two-room house in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

On 28 June 2022 his father Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was hacked to death, allegedly by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop — an incident that brought the tourist city of Udaipur to a grinding halt.

“It doesn’t feel like he has left us. There are days we wake up and serve breakfast in four plates, only to realise that my father is no more and it’s just the three of us,” Yash said with his mother Yashoda and brother Tarun seated beside him.