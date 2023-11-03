Mizoram Elections: Why Bru Refugees May Not Get to Vote This Time

Twenty-six years after facing ethnic violence, migrating and resettling in adjoining state of Tripura, thousands of Bru refugee families will not be casting their votes in the Assembly elections in Mizoram on 7 November for the first time in history.

In 1997, around 40,000 members of the Bru tribe fled their homes and took shelter in six relief camps situated on forest land of Tripura.

Prior to the Centre-sponsored rehabilitation arrangement that came into affect in January 2020, the Election Commission of India had set up special polling stations on Tripura-Mizoram boundary to facilitate voting of the eligible displaced voters.