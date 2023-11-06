Mizoram Elections: Why Has the State Elected Only 4 Women MLAs Till Date?

In almost a decade, there has been no woman MLA in Mizoram, a state which will see voting for the Assembly elections tomorrow on 7 November. Even though the number of women being fielded in the state elections has increased over the years, women's political representation remains low, evidently.

As the current woman candidates gear up to fight the electoral battle, several odds are stacked against them. Among the 174 candidates in Mizoram that have filed their nominations for the upcoming polls, 15 are women.

It must be noted that there were 16 women candidates in the fray, but the BJP replaced its female candidate in one of the constituencies bringing the number down to 15, according to Northeast Live.