Raghogarh Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for MP Assembly Elections Start Today

Raghogarh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Among all the five states that went to polls in the election season of November 2023, Madhya Pradesh (MP) is witnessing arguably the most interesting contest. Let's check the results.
MP is the biggest state which sees the bipolar political battle between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Therefore, these results of MP Assembly election 2023 can also be considered as the litmus test for both the parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are just six months away.
Will Jaivardhan Singh Win For the 3rd Time?
Jaivardhan has won the Raghogarh constituency previously in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly elections in the state.
Similarly, when we look at Jaivardhan's electoral performance in the state, here's a glimpse into it:
In 2018, he won with 98,268 votes (61.64%) by a winning margin of 46,697 against BJP candidate Bhupendra Singh Raghuwanshi.
In 2013, Jaivardhan defeated BJP's Radhe Shyam Dhakad by a margin of 58,204 votes (39.19%). He secured 66.02% of the total votes polled.
In 2008, another INC candidate Mool Singh who won the seat with a margin of 7,688 votes (8.38%), registering 43.61% of the total votes polled.
Live Updates of Raghogarh Election Results 2023
Raghogarh has the constituency number 31 in the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, and falls under Guna district.
In the MP state Assembly election 2023 for Raghogarh constituency, BJP has fielded Heerendra Singh Bunty Peelaghata against Congress' Jaivardhan Singh.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, results are awaited in Raghogarh seat. The Quint is updating this result of Raghogarh based on the live counting of votes.
Raghogarh falls under Rajgarh parliamentary constituency, which is currently held by the BJP.
Raghogarh Assembly Election 2023
According to the Election Commission, around 77.15% of the total of 5,59,83139 voters exercised their franchise across 64,626 polling booths. This is the highest-ever voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh.
Of the total of 2,87,82,261 male voters in the state, 78.21% turned up to vote in their respective polling booths. While 76.03% of the total of 2,71,99,586 female voters casted their votes.
Madhya Pradesh also had a total of 1,292 registered voters of the third gender.
Raghogarh seat saw a voter turnout of 82.84% in the 2023 Assembly elections. Male voting percentage here was 84.47, while 81.08% female turned up to vote.
BJP vs Congress in MP? A Look at Their Electoral History
Known as the 'heart' of the country, Madhya Pradesh was at the centre of some high-voltage political churning in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.
In October, this year, State Congress Vice President Damodar Singh Yadav along with his supporters burnt the effigies of former CM Digvijaya and his Jaivardhan for not getting sufficient tickets for candidates of OBC (Other Backward Class) category in the Assembly polls.
The BJP and its longest-serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing an anti-incumbency of 18 years. This is the reason why the party's central leadership decided not to declare a chief ministerial candidate in this elections and fielded three union cabinet ministers, four members of Parliament, and a national general secretary in Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP has tried to cancel out the anti-incumbency to some extent by handing out direct cash transfer of Rs 1,250 to over 32 lakh women under Laadli Behna Scheme.
The BJP in MP appeared to have been afflicted by infighting, especially after the induction of Jyotiraditya Scindia. On the other hand, the Congress, tried to gain sympathy for the defection of Scindia that fell Congress' 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in 2020.
Unlike BJP, Congress wasn't shy of declaring a CM face – that of Kamal Nath. Congress also tried to capitalise with its promise of caste census to woo the OBCs, which comprise about 50% of Madhya Pradesh's total population.
Madhya Pradesh has been under BJP's rule since 2003 when the saffron party led by Uma Bharti stormed into power, ending the 10-year tenure of Congress' Digvijaya Singh government.
In the 2018 state assembly elections, the Congress won 114 seats, while the BJP won 109 seats. The Congress managed to touch the majority mark of 116 with the help of smaller parties and independents and form the government.
However, their government came to an unceremonious end in 2020 when Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to BJP, taking along over 20 MLAs with him. After which, BJP returned to power in MP.
