Madhya Pradesh Elections: Why Are Muslims Woefully Under-Represented?

As the 16th State Assembly elections will be held in Madya Pradesh in November, one factor that is unlikely to change in the state is the abysmal representation of Muslims among candidates and legislators.

Despite the fact that Muslims comprise almost 7% of the state's population, as per 2011 census, Congress has only fielded two candidates while BJP has fielded none so far.

So, what are the reasons behind this lack of representation?

To know this, we must understand the politics and demography of Madhya Pradesh. The state has mostly been called a bipolar state as the electoral fight has always been BJP vs Congress.