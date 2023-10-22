MP Polls: Congress' Hindutva Army Includes Angry Pujaris, Jilted Bajrang Sena

Many other priests claim that they cannot avail schemes like the PM Awas Yojana on the lands, because they aren’t technically owners of it. One of the pandits says that his temple is next to a bus stop, so a traveler’s waiting room was made on his land, and a small room he had previously built for himself was demolished.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code and other land-governing laws of the state, the priest is only the caretaker of the temple land, while the deity is the owner. However, the district magistrate is heading the management of several temples in the state. This is what the priests are objecting to. “We want the deity to continue being the owner, but we want the district magistrate’s name to be removed from the management. A temple is not a government property, so they should have no business deciding what to do with it,” Bharti says.