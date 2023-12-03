Jabalpur East Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for MP Assembly Elections Start Today

Jabalpur East Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Among all the five states that went to polls in the election season of November 2023, Madhya Pradesh (MP) is witnessing arguably the most interesting contest. Let's check the results.
MP is the biggest state which sees the bipolar political battle between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Therefore, these results of MP Assembly election 2023 can also be considered as the litmus test for both the parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are just six months away.
MP went to polls on November 17 and recorded a voter turnout of 77 per cent, its highest ever. The 230-member state Assembly of Madhya Pradesh had a total of 2533 candidates fighting for the mandate of more than 5.6 crore voters.
Live Updates of Jabalpur East Election Results 2023
Jabalpur East has the constituency number 97 in the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, and falls under Jabalpur district.
In the MP state Assembly election 2023 for Jabalpur East constituency, BJP has fielded Anchal Sonkar against Congress' Lakhan Gahngahoria.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, results are awaited in Jabalpur East seat. We are updating this result of Jabalpur East based on the live counting of votes.
In the 2018 MP Assembly elections, the Jabalpur East seat had been won by Lakhan Ghanghoriya of the Congress. The BJP candidate Anchal Sonker had come in second place.
When it comes to the MP Assembly election results of 2013, the Jabalpur East constituency had been won by Anchal Sonkar of the BJP. The Congress candidate Advocate Lakhan Ghanghoria was the runner-up.
Jabalpur East falls under Jabalpur parliamentary constituency, which is currently held by the BJP.
Jabalpur East Assembly Election 2023
According to the Election Commission, around 77.15 percent of the total of 5,59,83139 voters exercised their franchise across 64,626 polling booths. This is the highest-ever voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh.
Of the total of 2,87,82,261 male voters in the state, 78.21 per cent turned up to vote in their respective polling booths. While 76.03 per cent of the total of 2,71,99,586 female voters casted their votes. Madhya Pradesh also had a total of 1,292 registered voters of the third gender.
Jabalpur East seat saw a voter turnout of 69.33 per cent in the 2023 Assembly elections. Male voting percentage here was 71.41, while 67.2 per cent female turned up to vote.
2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election
Known as the 'heart' of the country, Madhya Pradesh was at the centre of some high-voltage political churning in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.
The BJP and its longest-serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing an anti-incumbency of 18 years. This is the reason why the party's central leadership decided not to declare a chief ministerial candidate in this elections and fielded three union cabinet ministers, four members of Parliament, and a national general secretary in Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP has tried to cancel out the anti-incumbency to some extent by handing out direct cash transfer of Rs 1,250 to over 32 lakh women under Laadli Behna Scheme.
The BJP in MP appeared to have been afflicted by infighting, especially after the induction of Jyotiraditya Scindia. On the other hand, the Congress, tried to gain sympathy for the defection of Scindia that fell Congress' 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in 2020.
Unlike BJP, Congress wasn't shy of declaring a CM face – that of Kamal Nath. Congress also tried to capitalise with its promise of caste census to woo the OBCs, which comprise about 50 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's total population.
Madhya Pradesh has been under BJP's rule since 2003 when the saffron party led by Uma Bharti stormed into power, ending the 10-year tenure of Congress' Digvijaya Singh government. In the 2018 state assembly elections, the Congress won 114 seats, while the BJP won 109 seats. The Congress managed to touch the majority mark of 116 with the help of smaller parties and independents and form the government. However, their government came to an unceremonious end in 2020 when Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to BJP, taking along over 20 MLAs with him. After which, BJP returned to power in MP.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)