Elections 2023: How MP, Rajasthan, & Other Poll-Bound States Fare on Free Speech

According to the report, one journalist was attacked, another was threatened, and two others faced censorship.

The north-eastern state is ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF), which is an ally of the BJP and member of the NEDA (Northeast Democratic Alliance). Since the ethnic conflict broke out in neighbouring Manipur, at least 12,000 Kuki people have taken refuge in Mizoram. Last month, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga declared that the MNF will not ally with the BJP in the upcoming polls due to anti-Christian violence in BJP-ruled Manipur.

Mizoram, with its predominantly Christian and tribal population, also shares international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar and sees a constant influx of refugees. In March 2021, a major stream of refugees from Myanmar arrived in Mizoram following the military coup and ouster of the elected government under Aung San Suu Kyi.