Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins in 58 Seats, PM Modi Urges Voting in Large Numbers

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballots in "large numbers" during the sixth phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 25 May
Polling is being held in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories during the sixth phase.
Voting is underway in all the seats of Haryana and Delhi. The other seats going to the polls are in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (1), and West Bengal (8). Polling is also being held in 42 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.
Some of the key candidates in the fray during the sixth phase include Manohar Lal Khattar, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Maneka Gandhi, Raj Babbar, Bansuri Swaraj, Mehbooba Mufti, Sambit Patra, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Naveen Jindal, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay.
As many as 889 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Voting in all the seats of Delhi and Haryana will be held on Saturday, 25 May.
This is the second last phase of polling in the ongoing general elections.
According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, a voter turnout of 62.2 percent was recorded during the fifth phase on 20 May.
'Delhi LG Directed Police To Slow Down Voting in INDIA Bloc Strongholds': Atishi
AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Delhi LG directed police officials to "slow down" voting in areas across the city considered to be strongholds of the INDIA bloc.
"We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that all the areas which are stronghold of INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas. If this happens then it will be a violation of free and fair elections. So we hope that the Election Commission will take cognizance of this," she alleged.
'EVM Not Working': BJP Candidate Sambit Patra
BJP candidate from the Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra alleged that the ECM at a polling booth in his constituency was not working.
"EVM is not working and I will speak to the returning officer and also request him for an extension of time," he told news agency ANI.
Ex-Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Votes in Sirsa
Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala cast his ballot at a polling booth in Haryana's Sirsa on Saturday.
"I appeal to people to come out and exercise their right to vote and vote for the change," he said after voting.
EAM S Jaishankar Votes in Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cast his ballot at a polling booth in Delhi during the sixth phase on Saturday.
"We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country," he said after voting.