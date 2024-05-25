Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins in 58 Seats, PM Modi Urges Voting in Large Numbers

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 Voting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballots in "large numbers" during the sixth phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 25 May

Polling is being held in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories during the sixth phase.

Voting is underway in all the seats of Haryana and Delhi. The other seats going to the polls are in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (1), and West Bengal (8). Polling is also being held in 42 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Some of the key candidates in the fray during the sixth phase include Manohar Lal Khattar, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Maneka Gandhi, Raj Babbar, Bansuri Swaraj, Mehbooba Mufti, Sambit Patra, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Naveen Jindal, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay.