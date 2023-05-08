Karnataka Election: How Congress Managed the Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Equation

One factor that explains this situation is the role played by the party’s central leadership. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has cemented Rahul Gandhi as the indisputable leader of the party.

The G-23 members who had been aggressive against his leadership style have either mostly come around or they have been neutralised to the extent that some of them, like Ghulam Nabi Azad, have gone out of the party in search of other power avenues.

The noise around who will lead the party in the 2024 elections has died down, as things post the yatra have become clear. The Gandhi family has been successful in managing factionalism in various states, be it Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and, now, Karnataka. This has prevented the party from facing the same challenges that it encountered in other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The jury still may be out on Rajasthan.